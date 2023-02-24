Genk vs Oostende Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023 

Genk will welcome Oostende to the Cegeke Arena for a matchday 27 fixture in the Jupiler League on Sunday (February 26).

The hosts will be looking to return to winning ways following their 2-2 draw away to Mechelen last Friday. All four goals were scored by different men, with Geoffrey Hairemans and Nikola Storm scoring for Mechelen, while Mike Ndayushimiye and Bryan Heynen found the back of the net for Genk. The latter scored a last-gasp equalizer in the fourth minute of injury time.

Oostende also settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw at home against Sporting Charleroi.

Genk still sit at the summit of the standings, having garnered 63 points from 26 matches. They hold a seven-point advantage over second-placed Royal Union. Oostende are second-from-bottom with 20 points to their name and are five away from safety.

Genk vs Oostende Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Genk lead 13-10 in their last 32 matches against Oostende, while nine matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2022, where the former claimed a 2-1 comeback victory away from home.

Each of the last seven head-to-head games between both sides have produced three goals or more.

Genk have the best home record in the league this season, having garnered 34 points from 13 games. They also have the best attack, with 33 goals scored in front of their fans.

Four of Oostende's last five matches on the road witnessed goals at both ends.

Genk have scored two goals or more in each of their last four home games against Oostende.

Oostende are winless in 11 games in all competitions.

Genk form guide: D-L-W-D-W. Oostende form guide: D-D-L-D-L.

Genk vs Oostende Prediction

Genk have not been at their best in recent weeks and this has seen their lead at the summit reduced. However, they are still firmly in control of their destiny in the title race and are overwhelming favorites against one of the relegation's.

Oostende have been without a win since November 2022 and are five points away from safety in their battle against relegation.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing Genk to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Genk 3-1 Oostende

Genk vs Oostende Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Genk to score in both halves

Tip 4 - Over 2.5 goals

