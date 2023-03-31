Genk vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2023 

Genk host Oud-Heverlee Leuven at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday in the Belgian Pro League, looking to return to winning ways following a recent dry spell.

The Smurfs are winless in their last three games and have won just once in their last five to witness a dip in form after winning 20 of their opening 24 games.

This has seen their lead at the top of the table trim to just three points as Wouter Vrancken's side are on 68 points while the second-placed reigning champions Union SC have 65 points.

Leuven, however, are down in 11th position with just 39 points in the bag from 30 games and went into the international break on the back of a 2-0 loss to Anderlecht.

Goals from Islam Slimani and Kristian Arnstad ended their two-game winning run in the league.

Genk vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last 15 matches between the sides, Genk have won nine times and lost once.

Genk's Paul Onuachu has scored in three of their last four clashes with Oud-Heverlee.

Genk have scored in their last four league games and have failed to score just once in their last 11.

Having lost to Union Saint-Gilloise in their last home game, Genk could lose twice in a row for the first time this season.

Genk have failed to score just twice in 16 home league games this season.

Having beaten Charleroi 1-0 in their last away game, Oud-Heverlee could win consecutive league games on the road for the first time this season.

Oud-Heverlee lost their last top-flight game 2-0 to Anderlecht and could lose two league games on the bounce for the third time this season alone.

Genk have been the most prolific side in the division with 69 goals. Oud-Heverlee have struck 25 goals fewer.

Genk vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven Prediction

Genk are going through a rough patch at the moment, but that's understandable considering their rampaging run earlier on in the campaign.

Fatigue has probably set in following a series of big wins, and Oud-Heverlee will look to pounce on this opportunity and cause an upset.

But we'd still give the Smurfs the benefit of the doubt and predict they'll come away with the win.

Prediction: Genk 2-1 Oud-Heverlee Leuven

Genk vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genk

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

