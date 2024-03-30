Genk vs R. Union SG Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024 

Genk welcome R. Union SG to Cegeka Arena for a Jupiler League Championship playoff tie on Monday (April 1).

The hosts ended the regular season with 1-1 draw ata Westerlo a fortnight ago. Late second-half goals from Ravil Tagir and Bryan Heynen ensured a share of the spoils.

Union, meanwhile, shared the spoils at Royal Antwerp 2-2 in their previous outing. They were reduced to 10 men in the 72nd minute following Koki Machida's dismissal but took the lead through Gustaf Nilsson's 84th-minute strike. Gyrano Kerk, though, drew the game level in injury time.

The draw saw them end the regular season with 70 points from 30 games, while Genk finished sixth with 47 points. Union remain atop the Championship group with 35 points, while Genk have 24.

Genk vs R. Union SG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 13th meeting between the two sides. Union lead 5-4.

Their most recent clash in February saw Union win 1-0 away.

Five of Union's last six games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Genk's last four league games have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Union are unbeaten in five away games, winning four.

Five of Union's last six games, including the last four, have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Genk vs R. Union SG Prediction

Genk were in contention for the title until the final seconds of last season, but things have unraveled for the Blue-White this season. They find themselves outside the European spots but could send a statement of intent with a victory.

Union, meanwhile, finished atop the points table in their last three regular seasons. However, they failed to get the job done in the two previous campaigns and will hope that third time will be the charm.

Expect the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Genk 1-1 Union

Genk vs R. Union SG Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half