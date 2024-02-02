Genk vs R. Union SG Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Genk and R. Union SG will battle for three points in the marquee fixture in the Jupiler League on Saturday.

The hosts fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Leuven on Wednesday. They went ahead through Federico Ricca's 54th-minute own goal. Siebe Schrijvers drew the game level from the spot in the 80th minute while Ewoud Pletinckx scored the match-winner 10 minutes later.

Royal Union, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-2 home win over city rivals RWDM. Gustaf Nilsson, Cameron Puertas and Mohamed Amoura all scored to inspire the victory and secure their spot in the playoffs.

The win saw them open up a 10-point advantage at the summit, having garnered 55 points from 23 games. Genk are sixth with 36 points to their name.

Genk vs R. Union SG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have four wins apiece from their last 11 head-to-head games while three games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when Genk claimed a 2-0 away victory in the reverse fixture.

Eight of Royal Union's last nine games in all competitions, including each of the six have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Genk's last six league games have produced three goals or more.

Royal Union are currently on a 14-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, winning 10 games in this sequence.

Five of R. Union SG's last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Genk vs R. Union SG Prediction

Genk currently occupy the final Championship playoff spot but have only a three-point advantage over seventh-placed Cercle Brugge. The Blauw-Wit are currently winless in their last three games and this has seen the pressure mount on manager Wouter Vrancken.

Royal Union, for their part, are seemingly eager to make amends for their harrowing title loss last season and are blitzing their way to the league title. The Brussels outfit have been rampant over the last few months and have not tasted defeat in any competition across their last 14 games.

The two sides are among the best in the division and have plenty of game-changers. We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Genk 1-3 R. Union SG

Genk vs R. Union SG Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Royal Union to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Royal Union to score over 1.5 goals