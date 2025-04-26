Genk vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27th 2025

Genk and Royal Antwerp will battle for three points in a Jupiler Pro League Championship group fixture on Sunday (April 27th). The game will be played at Cegeka Arena.

The game is coming four days after both sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in midweek. Michel-Ange Balikwisha broke the deadlock for Antwerp in the 61st minute, but Tjarron Chery fluffed his lines from the spot when he was presented the chance to double their lead. Toluwalase Arokodare equalized in the 71st minute.

The draw saw Genk drop to third spot in the standings on 41 points. Antwerp are sixth on 25 points.

Genk vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Royal Antwerp have 31 wins from the last 68 head-to-head games. Genk were victorious 20 times, while 17 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.

Four of Genk's last six league games have produced three goals or more.

Antwerp are winless in their last nine league games (five draws).

Eleven of Genk's last 12 games across competitions to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Genk's last eight league games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Genk vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Genk were the runaway leaders in the regular season and ended the regular season with a 12-game unbeaten streak (nine wins). They began the playoffs with two wins, but a three-game winless run since then has seen them drop down to third spot. They are two points off the summit and will be aiming for maximum points here to take advantage of any slips by Club Brugge or Royale Union.

Antwerp, for their part, are somewhat in the Championship playoffs to make up the numbers. They are winless in the league for over two months and have scored just one goal in their last three.

Genk know that a defeat here could be detrimental to their title hopes and we are backing Thorsten Fink's side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Genk 3-1 Royal Antwerp

Genk vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Tip 5 - Genk to score over 1.5 goals

