Genk vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26th 2023

Genk will host Royal Antwerp at the Cegeka Arena on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have endured a rather disappointing league campaign and have fallen well behind in the title race. They were beaten 2-1 by Anderlecht in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a win following Alieu Fadera's strike in the 70th minute before their opponents got on the scoresheet twice to turn the game around.

Genk sit seventh in the league table with 31 points from 19 games and will look to return to winning ways this week.

Royal Antwerp endured a slow start to their season but have found good form in recent weeks and are now pushing for the Championship round. They played out a 2-2 draw against Westerlo in their game on Saturday and had very good chances to clinch all three points late in the game but failed to convert.

The visitors sit fifth in the Pro League standings. They are just one point above their midweek opponents and will aim to widen that gap with maximum points on Tuesday.

Genk vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between Genk and Antwerp. The hosts have won 15 of those games while the visitors have won three more. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Only three of Genk's eight league wins this season have come on home turf.

Antwerp have the second-best defensive record in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 17.

Genk vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Genk's latest result ended a three-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated in their last 13 home matches and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Antwerp, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back draws and are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. They have, however, won just two of their last nine away games and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Genk 2-2 Royal Antwerp

Genk vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

