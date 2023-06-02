Genk vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2023 

Genk will host Royal Antwerp at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday in the final round of the 2022-23 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side suffered a dramatic drop in form in the second half of their league campaign but will make one final push for the league title. They returned to winning ways last time out with a 3-1 win over Club Brugge via a brace from Joseph Paintsil and a goal from Patrik Hrosovsky.

Genk sit third in the table with 45 points. A win on Sunday will take them above their weekend opponents in the standings but they must rely on results elsewhere to confirm their status as champions.

Royal Antwerp have enjoyed a largely solid campaign despite unfavorable results in recent weeks and will look to clinch the Pro League title this weekend. They played out a 1-1 draw against 10-man Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their last game and will be gutted not to have come away with all three points despite their numerical advantage.

The visitors sit atop the table with 46 points picked up so far. Victory on Sunday will see Antwerp seal their first league title since the 1956-57 campaign while a draw could also suffice provided USG fail to beat Club Brugge elsewhere.

Genk vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 meetings between Genk and Antwerp. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won nine times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Only two of Genk's seven league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Five of Antwerp's seven league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Blauw-Wit are the highest-scoring side in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 86.

Genk vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Genk's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will now be looking to build on that this weekend. They have won three of their last four home games and will be hopeful of a result in this game.

Antwerp are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning their eight games prior. They have been solid on the road of late and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Genk 2-2 Royal Antwerp

Genk vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five league matchups).

