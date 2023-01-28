Genk vs Seraing Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2023 

In a battle between two sides at opposing ends of the Jupiler League, Genk square off against Seraing at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday (January 29).

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 win at Westerlo at the weekend. Joseph Paintsil inspired the win, providing two assists and scoring once to guide his side to all three points.

Seraing, meanwhile, fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Anderlecht at home. Mario Stroeykens scored the winner in the 74th minute.

The defeat left them rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered just 15 points from 22 games. Genk lead the way at the summit with 55 points to show for their efforts after 21 games. They have a six-point lead over second-placed Royal Union.

Genk vs Seraing Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Genk have won each of their last four clashes with Seraing. They also kept a clean sheet on each occasion, scoring 15 goals.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Genk claim a 4-0 away win.

Genk have won 12 of their 13 home games across competitions this season.

Five of Seraing's last six games have produced at least three goals.

Genk have the best home record in the league, garnering 31 points from 11 games.

Nigeria international Paul Onuachu scored a hat-trick the last time Genk hosted Seraing in the league.

Genk vs Seraing Prediction

Genk's outstanding consistency this season has put them on course for a fifth league crown and first since 2019. Their six-point advantage highlights their run of positive results, particularly at home, where they have garmered 31 out of a possible 33 points.

They enter the game against bottom-placed Seraing as the favourites and also have a 100% winning record against the Liege outfit. Jean-Sebastien Legros' side have surprisingly been much better on the road this term, garnering 13 of their 15 points.

However, the hosts should have too much firepower and should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Genk 3-0 Seraing

Genk vs Seraing Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Genk to score in both halves

Tip 5 - Paul Onuachu to score any time

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes