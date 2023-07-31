Genk vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2, 2023 

Genk host Servette at the Cegeka Arena on Wednesday (August 2) in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round.

The hosts enjoyed a strong Jupiler Pro League campaign last season, missing out on the league title by one point. They have, however, returned to the Champions League qualifiers this season. Genk are looking to make the group stage of the competition for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign and the fourth time overall.

Servette, meanwhile, enjoyed a brilliant Swiss Super League campaign last season, finishing second, behind champions Young Boys. Les Grenats picked up 58 points from 36 games, their highest points tally in the top flight this century. They now return to the Champions League qualifiers for the first time since the 1999-00 season.

The two sides drew 101 in their first-leg clash last week. Former Koln man Tolu Arokodare headed home the opener for Blauw-Wit midway through the first half before Steven Rouiller drew the Maroons level in the second.

Genk vs Servette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, with their first-leg clash being the first.

Genk have had nine meetings against Swiss opposition in European competitions, winning five and losing one.

Servette have had five competitive meetings against Belgian opposition, winning twice and losing once.

Servette are without a clean sheet in four games.

Genk have scored in their last ten games across competitions.

Five of the Maroons' six league defeats last season came away from home.

Genk vs Servette Prediction

Genk have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last ten. They are unbeaten in five competitive games at the Cegeka Arena.

Servette, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back draws and are unbeaten in their last 14 games. They have performed well on the road recently but could see defeat against stronger opposition.

Prediction: Genk 2-1 Servette

Genk vs Servette Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genk

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Genk's last seven competitive games at home have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Servette's last five games.)