Genk vs Sint-Truiden Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24, 2023

Genk and Sint-Truiden battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday eight clash on Sunday (September 24).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 home draw with Fiorentina in their UEFA Europa Conference League opener. Luca Ranieri scored a brace for La Viola, while Andi Zeqiri and Mark McKenzie scored in either half for Genk.

The Blauw-Wit turn their focus back to the league scene, where their last game saw them claim a 2-0 win at Royal Union.

Sint-Truiden, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-0 home win over KV Mechelen. Daiki Hashioka and Ryotaro Ito scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

The win saw them climb to seventh spot in the points table, having garnered 11 points from seven games. Genk, meanwhile, are level on points but one spot ahead and with a game in hand.

Genk vs Sint-Truiden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 64 times. Genk have 36 wins and 10 losses.

Their most recent meeting in March 22 saw the spoils shared in a 2=2 draw.

Genk's last five league games have produced less than three goals.

Five of Sint-Truiden's six league games this season have produced less than three goals.

Seven of their last eight meetings to feature a winner have been decided by one--goal margins.

The second half in their last four meetings has been a draw.

Genk vs Sint-Truiden Prediction

Genk were narrowly pipped to the title last season and will have their sights set on getting back to the summit of Belgian football. The title race is tight at this early stage, so a win will keep Wouter Vrancken's side within touching distance of table-toppers Gent.

Sint-Truiden, meanwhile, might be outsiders but have had relative success in this fixture in recent years. They have also started the season brightly and are unbeaten in their last two visits to Genk.

Genk tend to be unpredictable, and their continental exertions could be detrimental to their performance. However, expect the hosts to do just enough to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Genk 2-1 Sint-Truiden

Genk vs Sint-Truiden Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals