Genk vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

Genk will host Standard Liege at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league this season but remain hopeful of securing a spot in the Championship round at the end of the regular season. They were beaten 3-0 by Club Brugge in their last match and had chances to get on the scoresheet themselves but failed to convert.

Genk sit sixth in the league table with 43 points from 28 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways this weekend.

Standard Liege have also had their struggles this season but will be looking to wrap up the regular season on a positive note. They beat 10-man Gent 4-2 in their last match with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Genoa loanee Kelvin Yeboah who netted a brace.

The visitors sit 10th in the table with 31 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Genk vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 90 meetings between Genk and Standard. The hosts have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won 44 times. There have been 21 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture after going winless in their six games prior.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Standard have conceded 40 goals in the Pro League this season, the fewest of any team in the bottom half of the table.

Only five of Genk's 11 league wins this season have come on home turf.

Genk vs Standard Liege Prediction

Genk's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, won just one of their last four home matches and could struggle here.

Standard, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a run of consecutive defeats and will be looking to kick on from that on Sunday. They are, however, winless on the road since last October and could lose this weekend.

Prediction: Genk 1-0 Standard Liege

Genk vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genk to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)