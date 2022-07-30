Genk vs Standard Liege prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2022-23

Genk will entertain Standard Liege at the Cristal Arena in the second game of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League 2022-23 campaign on Sunday.

The hosts got off to a slow start in the league as they fell to a 3-2 loss to Club Brugge last Sunday. They took the lead early in the second half but Brugge launched an effective counter-attack and scored the winning goal via Andreas Skov Olsen in second-half injury time.

Standard Liege kicked off their league campaign against Gent, playing out a 2-2 draw. They were reduced to 10 men in the 15th minute as Alexandro Calut picked up two yellow cards very early in the game. They took the lead in the first half but found themselves a goal down in the second half. Noë Dussenne scored in the 89th minute to earn a point for his team.

Genk vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 89 times across all competitions. The visiting side have a better record in these fixtures and enjoy a 42-26 lead in wins while 21 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five meetings against their southern neighbors and recorded a 2-0 win the last time they squared off in a league game in February.

Genk form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W

Standard Liege form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L

Genk vs Standard Liege Team News

Genk

Luca Oyen suffered a knee injury in the league opener last Sunday and won't recover in time to play a game this year. Paul Onuachu was not included in the squad for the league opener and continues to be sidelined.

Adnane Abid is also a long-term absentee with an injury suffered in the pre-season. Vic Chambaere will miss the game due to an undisclosed reason, while Mujaid Sadick is not expected to start either.

Injured: Paul Onuachu, Adnane Abid, Luca Oyen.

Doubtful: Vic Chambaere.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Mujaid Sadick.

Standard Liege

Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba is the only player out injured for Les Rouches at the moment. Alexandro Calut's red card in the previous outing will keep him out of the game.

Injured: Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Alexandro Calut.

Unavailable: None.

Genk vs Standard Liege Predicted XIs

Genk (4-2-3-1): Maarten Vandevoordt (GK); Daniel Munoz, Mark McKenzie, Carlos Cuesta, Gerardo Arteaga; Bryan Heynen, Patrik Hrosovsky; Junya Ito, Ángelo Preciado, Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye; Cyriel Dessers.

Standard Liege (4-3-3): Arnaud Bodart (GK); Noë Dussenne, Nathan Ngoy, Konstantinos Laifis, Damjan Pavlović; Nicolas Raskin, Selim Amallah, Gojko Cimirot; Aron Donnum, Denis Dragus, Renaud Emond.

Genk vs Standard Liege Prediction

Both teams had an excellent goal-scoring outing in their first game, scoring two goals apiece. Genk were unlucky to have conceded a goal just minutes before the final whistle and will be hopeful of a better outing in their first home game of the season.

Standard Liege are winless in their last five games in this fixture and have just one win in their previous six trips to the Cristal Arena, failing to score in four of these games. They might struggle in this match and we are backing the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Genk 2-1 Standard Liege

