Genk vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

League leaders Genk will welcome third-placed Union Saint-Gilloise to Cegeka Arena in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday. Saint-Gilloise have won their three games in the Championship playoffs thus far and have reduced the gap between them and the hosts to three points.

Blauw-Wit suffered their first loss across all competitions since January last week, as they lost 1-0 away to reigning champions Club Brugge. It was a close game and Maxim De Cuyper bagged the match-winner from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

The visitors made it three wins in a row last week, as they won 2-0 at home against Anderlecht. Promise Akinpelu scored his 14th league goal of the season in the 45th minute and Anouar Ait El Hadj doubled their lead in the 82nd minute.

Genk vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and they have met 16 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 7-6 lead in wins and three games ending in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in the regular season meetings, including a 2-1 triumph for Blauw-Wit at Sunday's venue in March.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Genk have an unbeaten home record across all competitions this season.

Union Saint-Gilloise have lost just one of their last eight games in all competitions, winning the other seven. That loss was registered against the hosts.

The visitors have won six of their last seven away games, scoring 17 goals during that period.

Blauw-Wit have won 14 of their last 15 Pro League home games.

Genk vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

The league leaders failed to score for the first time since January in their loss last week and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. They have won five of their seven home games in 2025 while keeping four clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Les Unionistes have been in good touch recently and have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions. They have scored at least two goals in all of these wins. They have lost just one of their last 12 away games in the Belgian Pro League.

Both teams head into the match in good form and are expected to play out a closely contested draw.

Prediction: Genk 1-1 Union Saint-Gilloise

Genk vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

