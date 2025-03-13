Genk vs Union St. Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025 

Genk and Union St. Gilloise will battle for three points in the final matchday of the Jupiler Pro League regular season on Saturday (March 15th). The game will be played at Cegeka Atena.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Dender last weekend. Hyeon-Gyu Oh scored the match-winner from the spot in the 10th minute of injury time.

Royale Union, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Standard Liege. Promise David scored a brace to put his side two goals up by the 55th minute while Franjo Ivanovic completed the scoring with eight minutes left on the clock. Liege were reduced to 10 men when Aiden O'Neill was sent off for two bookable offenses in the 59th minute.

The win left Sebastien Pocognoli's side in third spot in the standings, having garnered 55 points from 29 games. Genk are top on 65 points.

Genk vs Union St. Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Genk have five wins from the last 15 head-to-head games. Union St.Gilloise were victorious seven times while three games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Royale Union claimed a 4-0 home win.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games, including each of the last five, have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Genk are unbeaten in their last nine games across competitions (six wins).

Six of Royale Union's last eight games have produced three goals or more.

Five of Genk's last seven games across competitions have produced under 2.5 goals.

Genk vs Union St. Gilloise Prediction

Genk are guaranteed to enter the Championship playoffs as regular season champions, with nine points separating them from second-placed Club Brugge. Thorsten Fink's men are unbeaten in 17 home games across competitions this season, winning 12.

Union St. Gilloise, for their part, could finish second if they win here and come into this game with a 10-point deficit. However, the Jupiler League halving points going into the playoff would leave them closer to their hosts in the playoffs and Les Unionistes know they still have a shot at winning the title.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Genk 1-1 Union St.Gilloise

Genk vs Union St.Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

