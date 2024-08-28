Genk vs Westerlo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2024

Genk will host Westerlo at the Cegeka Arena on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. After a slow start to their season, the home side look to have found their feet in recent weeks and have begun climbing up the table despite their defensive frailties.

They beat Beerschot 4-3 in their last league outing, with three different players getting on the scoresheet for the Blauw-Wit including top striker Tolu Arokodare who netted a brace.

Westerlo enjoyed a brilliant start to their season, picking up wins against Cercle Brugge, Mechelen and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their first three games before suffering a 4-1 defeat to Gent on matchday four. They played out a 1-1 draw against OH Leuven in their last match, with Adedire Mebude opening the scoring early in the game before their opponents drew level minutes later.

The visitors sit second in the Pro League standings with 10 points from five matches. They will look to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Genk vs Westerlo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 45 meetings between Genk and Westerlo. The hosts have won 21 of those games while the visitors have won nine times.

There have been 15 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Westerlo are the highest-scoring side in the Belgian top flight this season with a goal tally of 13.

Genk vs Westerlo Prediction

Genk are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous nine competitive outings. They have picked up a win and a draw from their last two home matches and will head into the weekend clash as favorites.

Meanwhile, Westerlo are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning each of their three games prior. They have particularly struggled for results on the road in recent times and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Genk 3-2 Westerlo

Genk vs Westerlo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genk to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

