Genk vs ZW Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th January 2023

Genk will play host to ZW at Cegeka Arena in the Jupiler Pro League on Saturday.

Genk vs ZW Preview

The two teams are a long way apart in the Belgian top flight. While Genk are the leaders with 49 points, ZW are relegation battlers, sitting 17th out of 18 teams. The title chasers are enjoying a smooth campaign, claiming 16 wins from 19 clashes, drawing once and losing twice, with glory clearly in their sights.

However, Blauw-Wit were stunned at home by Antwerp 3-0 in the Belgium Cup on Wednesday. Many pundits had predicted the opposite, with coach Wouter Vrancken admitting that his side failed to live up to the expectations. Genk will seek to atone for their shock Cup elimination with a decent display against ZW.

The visitors pulled off encouraging results in their last two matches, defeating Mechelen 2-0 in the league and Sint Truiden 2-0 in the Belgian Cup. They also prevailed twice in their previous three matches, losing once. However, those successes have been unable to get them out of their current rut.

Essevee must spare further humiliation and put a positive spin on their campaign to avoid the drop by the end of the season. But that revival may not start on Saturday as they face an uphill battle to play the best team in the championship. ZW’s last win at Cegeka Arena dates back to August 2019 when they stunned Genk 2-0.

Genk vs ZW Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Genk have won their last five clashes against ZW.

Genk have scored a total of 17 goals and conceded six against ZW in their last five matches.

Genk have won four times in their last five matches at home, losing once.

ZW have won twice in their last five away matches, drawing once and losing twice.

Genk have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while ZW have won four times and lost once.

Genk vs ZW Prediction

The league’s top scorer Paul Onuachu, with 14 goals, will lead the proceedings for the hosts, who will miss five players through injury and suspension.

The visitors are also battling a catalog of injuries, with five players currently out of action. However, Zinho Gano and Jelle Vossen, with five goals each, could constitute a thorn in the hosts’ flesh.

Genk are hugely favored to win the meeting due to their current sparkling form.

Prediction: Genk 3-1 ZW

Genk vs ZW Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Genk

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Genk to score first – Yes

Tip 4: ZW to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes