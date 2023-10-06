Genoa vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Genoa lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday.

Genoa vs AC Milan Preview

Genoa are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Udinese last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Rossoneri were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Borussia Dortmund in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Genoa vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Genoa and have won 19 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Genoa's seven victories.

AC Milan have won seven of their last nine matches against Genoa in the Serie A and have scored at least two goals in seven of these games.

Genoa are winless in their last five matches at home against AC Milan in the Serie A, with their previous such victory against the Rossoneri coming in October 2016.

Genoa have picked up eight points from their first seven matches in the Serie A this season - they have avoided relegation in each of their last nine campaigns where they have achieved this feat.

AC Milan have picked up 18 points in the Serie A so far - their third-best start to a league campaign after seven games since the turn of the century.

Genoa vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have shown flashes of brilliance in the Serie A so far and will look to give Inter Milan a run for their money in the title race. The likes of Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Genoa have not been at their best so far but have managed to pick up a few positive results this season. AC Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Genoa 1-3 AC Milan

Genoa vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes