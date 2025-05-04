Genoa vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2025

Genoa will welcome AC Milan to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A on Monday. Milan have 54 points from 34 games and are ninth in the league table. The hosts have 39 points and are in 13th place.

Ad

Il Grifone have seen a drop in form, winning just one of their last five league games. Their winless streak was extended to three games last month as they fell to a 1-0 away loss to Como. They failed to score for the third consecutive match and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

The visitors, meanwhile, have seen an uptick in form, winning three of their last four games in all competitions. They met Venezia in their previous league outing and registered a 2-0 away win, thanks to goals from Christian Pulisic and Santiago Giménez.

Ad

Trending

It was their second consecutive win, having defeated Inter Milan 3-0 in the Coppa Italia semifinals three days earlier. They will play in the final of the cup competition for the first time since 2018.

Genoa vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 135 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 61 wins. Il Grifone have 29 wins and 45 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last eight meetings against Milan, though the last two games have ended in stalemates, including a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in December.

AC Milan are on a three-game winning streak in their travels, scoring nine goals while keeping clean sheets.

Genoa have registered nine wins in Serie A this season. Notably, five of these wins have been registered at home in 2025.

Ad

Genoa vs AC Milan Prediction

Il Grifone have failed to score in four of their last five league games. They are winless in their last six home meetings against Milan, suffering five losses while failing to score in four games. Nonetheless, they have lost just one of their seven home games in 2025 and will look to build on that form.

Patrick Vieira remains without the services of Fabio Miretti, Caleb Ekuban, Jean Onana, Maxwel Cornet, and Hugo Cuenca. Ruslan Malinovskyi is back in light training but is not expected to start here. Sebastian Otoa is back after serving a suspension and should return to the starting XI.

Ad

The Rossoneri have lost just one of their last six games and have scored at least two goals in four games during that period. They have won four of their last seven league games, with three of these wins registered away from home.

Luka Jovic was back in full training last week and is in contention to start. Emerson Royal also resumed training and faces a late fitness test.

Milan are unbeaten against Genoa since 2020 and, considering their impressive away form, we back the visitors to register a comfortable win.

Ad

Prediction: Genoa 1-3 AC Milan

Genoa vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More