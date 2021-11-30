Genoa vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as AC Milan take on Genoa on Wednesday. Both teams have problems to solve at the moment and will want to win this game.

Genoa are in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled in the league this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate with Udinese over the weekend and has a point to prove in this match.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Rossoneri were stunned by Sassuolo in their previous game and will need to bounce back on Wednesday.

Genoa vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

AC Milan have a good record against Genoa and have won 16 out of 28 matches played between the two teams. Genoa have managed seven victories against AC Milan and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for AC Milan. Genoa were impressive on the day but will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Genoa form guide in the Serie A: D-L-D-D-D

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: L-L-D-W-W

Genoa vs AC Milan Team News

Caicedo has joined Genoa

Genoa

Genoa have signed Felipe Caicedo from Lazio but the striker remains injured and has been ruled out for this match. Mattia Destro, Domenico Criscito, and Nikola Maksimoare are also struggling with their fitness and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Mattia Destro, Domenico Criscito, Nikola Maksimovic, Felipe Caicedo, Stefano Sabelli, Mohamed Fares, Mattia Bani

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan have a depleted squad

AC Milan

Alessio Romagnoli was sent off against Sassuolo and is suspended for this match. Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Olivier Giroud, and Davide Calabria are injured and will not be able to play a part this week.

Injured: Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Olivier Giroud, Davide Calabria

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alessio Romagnoli

Genoa vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (5-3-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Andrea Cambiasso, Johan Vasquez, Andrea Masiello, Davide Biraschi, Paolo Ghiglione; Nicolo Rovella, Milan Badelj, Stefano Sturaro; Caleb Ekuban, Goran Pandev

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Pierre Kalulu, Matteo Gabbia, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Genoa vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have suffered a shocking downturn in form this month and have managed only one point in their last three games. With Inter Milan hot on their heels and Napoli's three-point lead at the top, the Rossoneri cannot afford another slip-up this week.

Genoa can pack a punch on their day but will have to make do with a heavily depleted squad on Wednesday. AC Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Genoa 1-3 AC Milan

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi