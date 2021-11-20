Genoa vs AS Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Genoa start life under new manager Andriy Shevchenko on Saturday with a home game against struggling AS Roma at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A.

Davide Ballardini was given the boot earlier this month after the Griffins went nine consecutive games without a victory following a 2-2 draw against Empoli.

With only nine points from 12 games and just a single victory in the bag, they're currently hovering just above the relegation zone in 17th place.

Roma, meanwhile, are looking to revive themselves following consecutive defeats to AC Milan and Venezia.

With just one win from seven games in all competitions, Jose Mourinho is under pressure to produce results again following a bright start to life in the capital.

Genoa vs AS Roma Head-To-Head

Roma have won 20 of their last 28 matches against Genoa, losing only five.

Their last encounter, coming in March 2021, also finished 1-0 in favor of the Giallorossi.

Genoa Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-D

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L

Genoa vs AS Roma Team News

Genoa

Genoa's injury troubles have not abated ahead of Andriy Shevchenko's first game in charge.

Mohamed Fares, Mattia Destro and Hernani are all expected to miss out, while Felipe Caicedo and Domenico Criscito also picked up minor injuries.

To make things worse, defenders Nikola Maksimovic and Mattia Bani are also sidelined.

Injured: Mattia Destro, Mohamed Fares, Hernani, Nikola Maksimovic, Mattia Bani, Felipe Caicedo, Domenico Criscito

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AS Roma

The Giallorossi have been boosted by the return of captain Lorenzo Pellegrini, who sustained a knee injury at the start of the international break, causing him to pull out of Italy's squad.

Marash Kumbulla is another player who's returned to the fold, although Chris Smalling, Riccardo Calafiori and Matias Vina will remain sidelined.

Injured: Chris Smalling, Riccardo Calafiori, Matias Vina

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Genoa vs AS Roma Predicted XI

Genoa (3-5-1-1): Salvatore Sirigu; Andrea Masiello, Johan Vasquez, Zinho Vanheusden; Davide Biraschi, Milan Badelj, Stefano Sturaro, Nicolo Rovella, Andrea Cambiaso; Pablo Galdames; Goran Pandev.

AS Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Marash Kumbulla, Roger Ibanez; Rick Karsdorp, Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout, Stephan El Shaarawy; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Tammy Abraham.

Genoa vs AS Roma Prediction

Both teams have been running on fumes lately, but the pressure is certainly more on Jose Mourinho, who'll be looking to revive Roma's fortunes before he's given the boot.

On paper, the visitors have a much better squad and should be able to secure a comfortable victory over 90 minutes.

Prediction: Genoa 0-2 AS Roma

Edited by Peter P