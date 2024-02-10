Genoa vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

Genoa will welcome Atalanta to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A action on Sunday.

The hosts are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in the league and after recording two wins on the spin, they were held to a goalless draw by Empoli last week. With 29 points from 23 games, they are in 11th place in the standings and a win will help them climb into the top 10.

The visitors have also been in good touch recently and are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions. They made it four wins on the trot across all competitions last week, recording a 3-1 home win against Lazio. Mario Pašalić opened the scoring in the 16th minute and Charles De Ketelaere bagged a brace.

They have 39 points from 22 league games and are in fourth place in the standings, 10 points behind third-placed AC Milan, and have a one-point lead over fifth-placed Roma.

Genoa vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian teams have a long-standing rivalry and have locked horns 104 times across all competitions since 1937. They have contested these meetings closely with the hosts having a narrow 39-34 lead in wins and 31 games ending in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last eight meetings against the hosts and registered a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture in October.

Genoa have failed to score in four of their last five league meetings against Atalanta, who have failed to score thrice in that period.

The visitors are winless in their last four away games in the Serie A and have just one win in their last six games in their travels.

The hosts have just one win in their last 14 meetings against the visitors, suffering nine defeats.

Genoa vs Atalanta Prediction

The Grifone have enjoyed a good run of form recently, as they are unbeaten in their last eight league games, playing five draws. They have lost just once in their last 11 home games in all competitions, though four of the last five games have ended in draws.

Junior Messias is expected back in the squad from an injury but head coach Alberto Gilardino will be without the services of Koni De Winter, who was sent off against Empoli last week.

La Dea are unbeaten in their last five league outings, recording four wins and keeping three clean sheets. They have suffered just one loss in their last 11 games in all competitions, recording nine wins, and will look to build on that form. While they have recorded four wins on the spin, they are winless in their last four away games in the Serie A, scoring just twice.

They have been the dominant side in this fixture recently, with just one loss in 14 games since 2016. They have won five of their last seven away meetings against the hosts and are strong favorites. Éderson is the key absentee for head coach Gian Piero Gasperini due to yellow card accumulation.

While both teams have been in good touch recently, considering Atalanta's impressive goalscoring run at the moment and upper hand in the head-to-head record, they should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Genoa 1-2 Atalanta

Genoa vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Charles De Ketelaere to score or assist any time - Yes