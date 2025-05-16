Genoa vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Genoa will welcome Atalanta to Stadio Luigi Ferraris in their penultimate Serie A match of the season on Saturday. The hosts, currently 13th in the standings, can at best finish 11th by the end of the season, but won't drop below 13th place even if they lose their remaining two games.

La Dea have ensured a top-three finish for themselves and will play in the UEFA Champions League group stage next season.

The Grifone arrested their losing streak after three games last week as they were held to a 2-2 away draw by league leaders Napoli. Napoli scored a goal in either half. An own goal from Alex Meret helped the Grifone equalize in the first half, and Johan Vásquez pulled them level again in the 84th minute.

The visitors extended their unbeaten streak in Serie A to five games last week, recording a 2-1 home triumph over Roma. Ademola Lookman scored in the ninth minute, and Ibrahim Sulemana restored their lead in the 76th minute.

Genoa vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 106 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 39 wins. La Dea are not far behind with 36 wins, and 31 games have ended in draws.

The visitors secured a league double last season and extended their unbeaten streak in this fixture to 10 games with a 5-1 home win in the reverse fixture in October.

Genoa are winless in their last five league games, suffering three defeats, and have failed to score in three games in that period.

Atalanta have won four of their last five away games and have kept clean sheets in these wins.

The visitors have scored at least four goals in four of their last six Serie A away games.

Genoa vs Atalanta Prediction

The Grifone are winless in their last five league games and have conceded two goals apiece in three games during that period. Notably, they have registered just one win at home against the visitors since 2011.

Patrick Vieira has a lengthy absentee list for the match as Fabio Miretti, Hugo Cuenca, Maxwel Cornet, Ruslan Malinovskyi, and Alan Matturro are sidelined with injuries. Jean Onana and Caleb Ekuban are back in training and will start from the bench.

La Dea have won their two games in May, scoring six goals, and will look to continue that form here. They have lost just one of their last 15 Serie A away games. They have won their last three meetings against Genoa, scoring 11 goals while conceding just twice, and are strong favorites.

Gian Piero Gasperini remains without the services of Gianluca Scamacca, Giorgio Scalvini, Sead Kolasinac, and Juan Cuadrado due to injuries. Berat Djimsiti is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, while Rafael Toloi is also expected to sit this one out with a muscle strain.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' dominance in this fixture, we back La Dea to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Genoa 1-3 Atalanta

Genoa vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

