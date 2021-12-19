Genoa vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Aiming to rise to second place in the Italian Serie A table, Atalanta take a trip to the Luigi Ferraris Stadium to face Genoa on Tuesday.

The hosts are without a win in any of their last 15 league outings and will head into the game aiming to end this horrid run.

Genoa were sent crashing down to earth on their return to Serie A last Friday as they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Lazio.

Prior to that, Andriy Shevchenko’s men ended their 14-game losing streak courtesy of a 1-0 win over Salernitana in the last 16 of the Coppa Italia.

Genoa have now failed to taste victory since September’s 3-2 win over Cagliari and this poor run sees them occupy third place in the Serie A table.

Similarly, Atalanta failed to make it two wins from two last time out as they fell to a 4-1 loss against AS Roma.

This followed a 2-1 win over Hellas Verona, where Aleksei Miranchuk and Teun Koopmeiners scored to cancel out Giovanni Simeone’s 22nd-minute opener to turn the game on its head.

Atalanta have now lost two of their last three games and, with 37 points from 18 games, they are currently third on the log, two points behind second-placed AC Milan who have a game in hand.

Genoa vs Atalanta Head-To-Head

With 12 wins from the last 29 meetings between the sides, Atalanta head into Tuesday’s game as the superior side in the history of this fixture. Genoa have picked up eight wins in that time, while nine games have ended all square.

Genoa Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Atalanta Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

Genoa vs Atalanta Team News

Genoa

Nicolo Rovella, Felipe Caicedo, Mohamed Fares and Nikola Maksimovic are recuperating from injuries and will sit out Tuesday’s game.

Injured: Nicolo Rovella, Felipe Caicedo, Mohamed Fares, Nikola Maksimovic

Suspended: None

Atalanta

The visitors will be without German left-back Robin Gosens, who is presently nursing an injury.

Injured: Robin Gosens

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Zinho Vanheusden, Johan Vásquez, Domenico Criscito; Paolo Ghiglione, Hernani, Stefano Sturaro, Milan Badelj, Andrea Cambiaso; Caleb Ekuban, Goran Pandev

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Juan Musso, Rafael Toloi, Merih Demiral, Jose Luis Palomino, Hans Hateboer, Remo Freuler, Teun Koopmeiners, Joakim Maehle, Matteo Pessina, Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

Genoa vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta will be seeking to restore some pride following their humbling defeat at the hands of Roma last time out. They square off against a floundering Genoa side who are yet to hit their stride this season and we predict they will claim all three points.

Prediction: Genoa 0-2 Atalanta

Edited by Peter P