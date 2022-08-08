Genoa vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2022-23

The Coppa Italia is back in action with its first round of fixtures this week as Genoa take on Benevento on Monday. Both teams have struggled over the past year and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Benevento finished in seventh place in the Serie B standings last season and have been inconsistent in recent months. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Siena last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Genoa, on the other hand, finished in 19th place in the Serie A table last season and have been relegated to the second division. The hosts stunned Lazio with a 4-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Genoa vs Benevento Head-to-Head

Benevento have a surprisingly impressive record against Genoa and have won two out of the four matches that have been played between the two teams. Genoa have managed only one victory against Benevento and will look to level the scales on Monday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Genoa form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Benevento form guide: D-L-L-W-W

Genoa vs Benevento Team News

Genoa

Stefano Sturaro is currently recovering from surgery and will not be available for selection this week. Genoa are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: Stefano Sturaro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benevento

Benevento have a fully-fit squad at the moment and have no discernible injury concerns. The Serie B outfit will need to field its best team to defeat Genoa this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Benevento Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (4-4-2): Josep Martinez; Silvan Hefti, Alessandro Vogliacco, Mattia Bani, Marko Pajac; Albert Gudmundsson, Morten Frendrup, Milan Badelj, Manolo Portanova; Caleb Ekuban, Massimo Coda

Benevento Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alberto Paleari; Kamil Glik, Federico Barba, Daam Foulon, Gaetano Letizia; Mattia Viviani, Gennaro Acampora, Andres Tello; Diego Farias, Roberto Insigne, Francesco Forte

Genoa vs Benevento Prediction

Genoa were exceptional against Lazio last week and will be intent on maintaining their purple patch for the rest of the year. The hosts will rely heavily on their cup run this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Benevento have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will need to work hard against an impressive side. Genoa are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Genoa 3-1 Benevento

