Genoa vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The battle to avoid relegation from Serie A continues apace at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday night as Genoa host Benevento in a round 32 clash.

Genoa are thirteenth in the table, but are only seven points clear of Cagliari in the relegation zone. Benevento are two points behind the Grifone, occupying seventeenth spot in the standings.

Genoa have not won any of their three games since the international break, drawing 1-1 with Fiorentina at home before losing 1-3 away to Juventus. The Grifone faced AC Milan at the San Siro next and their battling performance went in vain as they lost by a 1-2 scoreline.

Much like their opponents, Benevento are also winless in three post the international break, drawing 2-2 at home to Parma before a 0-1 loss to Sassuolo. The Stregoni played out a thrilling 3-5 loss to Lazio last time out, coming back from 1-4 down to 3-4 before conceding in injury time chasing an equalizer.

Genoa vs Benevento Head-to-Head

Genoa have faced Benevento thrice in the last decade, having won once while the Stregoni have won twice. Benevento lost the game in their last trip to Genoa by a 0-1 scoreline.

The Stregoni have won both games since at home, including a 2-0 win in December earlier this season.

Advertisement

Genoa form guide in Serie A: L-L-D-W-D

Benevento form guide in Serie A: L-L-D-W-L

Genoa vs Benevento Team News

Genoa

Davide Ballardini will continue to be without injured pair Davide Zappacosta and Luca Pellegrini for this game. Domenico Criscito returns after serving a suspension against AC Milan and may replace Edoardo Goldaniga in defense.

Ballardini will be tempted to rotate his lineup, given the short recovery period between games.

Injured: Davide Zappacosta, Luca Pellegrini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benevento

Advertisement

Pippo Inzaghi may stick with the side who ran Lazio close having made plenty of changes at half-time. Gabriele Moncini and Daam Foulon remain unavailable, having also missed the Lazio game.

Injured: Gabriele Moncini, Daam Foulon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Benevento Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin (GK); Domenico Criscito, Ivan Radovanovic, Andrea Masiello; Davide Biraschi, Valon Behrami, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Lennart Czyborra; Mattia Destro, Goran Pandev

Benevento Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo (GK); Gaetano Letizia, Alessandro Tuia, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba; Perparim Hetemaj, Pasquale Schiattarella, Artur Ionita; Riccardo Improta, Marco Sau; Adolfo Gaich

Genoa vs Benevento Prediction

Genoa have an excellent record at home this season, having not lost at Marrassi since mid-December. The Grifone ought to be favorites, especially with Mattia Destro amongst the goals.

Benevento are hardly goal-shy themselves, so we can expect a high-scoring game with Genoa ultimately winning.

Prediction: Genoa 4-2 Benevento