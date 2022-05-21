Genoa vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Genoa welcome Bologna to the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in their last Serie A game of the campaign on Saturday.

The hosts were relegated to Serie B as they fell to a 3-0 loss at Napoli in their previous outing. With a win in this game, they might be able to pull level with 17th-placed Salernitana on points but the Salerno-based outfit have the advantage in the head-to-head record.

Bologna are in for yet another mid-table finish this season and a run of three games without a win has seen them give up the chance to secure a finish in the upper half of the table. They fell to a 3-1 loss at home to Sassuolo last time around.

Genoa vs Bologna Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 126 times across all competitions. The visitors have the better side in this fixture, leading 48-38 in wins while 40 games have ended in stalemates.

Despite their better record against Il Grifone, Bologna are without a win in this fixture since 2018. The reverse fixture at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara ended in a 2-2 draw, with all four goals being scored in the second half.

Genoa form guide (Serie A): L-W-L-W-L

Bologna form guide (Serie A): L-L-D-W-D

Genoa vs Bologna Team News

Genoa

Nikola Maksimovic, Yayah Kallon, Stefano Sturaro, Zinho Vanheusden and Riccardo Calafiori missed the clash against Napoli last week and remain sidelined for the game as well.

Kallon has been included in the final squad named for the game by manager Alexander Blessin but faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Nikola Maksimovic, Stefano Sturaro, Zinho Vanheusden, Riccardo Calafiori

Doubtful: Yayah Kallon

Suspended: None

Bologna

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for I Rossoblù for the final game of the season.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Bologna Predicted XIs

Genoa (4-2-3-1): Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Morten Frendrup, Leo Østigard, Domenico Criscito, Johan Vásquez; Pablo Galdames, Nicolò Rovella; Caleb Ekuban, Nadiem Amiri, Manolo Portanova; Mattia Destro

Bologna (3-5-2): Lukasz Skorupski (GK); Adama Soumaoro, Gary Medel, Arthur Theate; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Jerdy Schouten, Roberto Soriano, Nicolas Dominguez, Aaron Hickey; Marko Arnautovic, Musa Barrow

Genoa vs Bologna Prediction

Genoa have the worst attacking record in Serie A, scoring just 27 goals thus far. We expect their poor goalscoring form to continue here. Bologna have nothing much to play for in this game and that should be an impetus for them to play more freely.

We expect Bologna to secure a win in this game.

Prediciton: Genoa 0-2 Bologna

Edited by Peter P