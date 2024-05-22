Genoa vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2023-24

Genoa welcome Bologna to the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris in their final Serie A game of the season on Friday (May 24). Bologna have ensured a berth in the UEFA Champions League next season and will finish at least fifth. Genoa, meanwhile, can only finish as high as 11th.

The hosts saw their unbeaten streak in the league ended after three games last week with a 1-0 loss at Roma. It was the first time they failed to score in four games.

Bologna, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten streak to nine games on Monday with a 3-3 home draw with Juventus. They squandered a three-goal lead within eight minutes in the second half.

Genoa vs Bologna Head-to-Head

The two northern Italian rivals have met 128 times across competitions, with Bologna leading 49-38

Bologna are unbeaten in three meetings with Genoa, and the reverse fixture in January ended in a 1-1 draw.

Genoa form guide (Serie A): L-W-D-W-L

Bologna form guide (Serie A): D-W-D-D-W

Genoa vs Bologna Team News

Genoa

The hosts have a clean bill of health for their final game of the season.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bologna

Lewis Ferguson is a confirmed absentee, while Joshua Zirkzee is nursing a hamstring injury and is unlikely to be risked.

Injured: Lewis Ferguson, Joshua Zirkzee

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Bologna Predicted XIs

Genoa (3-5-2): Josep Martinez; Alessandro Vogliacco, Koni De Winter, Johan Vásquez; Djed Spence, Morten Thorsby, Milan Badelj, Morten Frendrup, Aaron Martin; Albert Gudmundsson, Mateo Retegui

Bologna (4-1-4-1): Federico Ravaglia; Stefan Posch, Jhon Lucumí, Riccardo Calafiori, Victor Kristiansen; Remo Freuler; Dan Ndoye, Michel Aebischer, Giovanni Fabbian, Alexis Saelemaekers; Jens Odgaard

Genoa vs Bologna Prediction

Genoa suffered their first defeat of the month last week, failing to score. They have won their last two home games with a 5-1 aggregate score. They have suffered one loss in nine meetings with Bologa, though.

Bologna, meanwhile, ave been in good touch recently and are unbeaten in nine league games. Nonetheless, they have drawn five of their last seven games. They have won five of their last seven away games, keeping four clean sheets.

While there's nothing much at stake for either side, both will look to end the season on a positive note. Considering that, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Genoa 2-2 Bologna