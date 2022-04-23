Genoa vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Genoa host Cagliari at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A on Sunday, with both sides having disappointing seasons so far.

Genoa are currently 19th in the league, six points away from safety. Alexander Blessin's side have been in poor form of late, having lost their last three games on the trot. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Cagliari on Sunday.

Cagliari are 17th in the table, six points above the relegation zone. Walter Mazzarri's side snapped their five-game losing streak with a 1-0 win against Sassuolo last time out. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Genoa on Sunday.

This is a crucial clash in the relegation battle and both sides will be looking to win the game.

Genoa vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

Genoa have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Cagliari winning the other.

Genoa came away as 3-2 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. A brace from Mohamed Fares and a goal from Mattia Destro were enough to secure the win after Joao Pedro and Luca Capitelli gave Cagliari a 2-0 lead on the night.

Genoa Form Guide: L-L-L-W-D

Cagliari Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

Genoa vs Cagliari Team News

Lovato will be a huge miss for Cagliari

Genoa

Genoa have no new injury worries following their 2-0 loss against AC Milan last time out. Nicolo Rovella, Andrea Cambiaso and Zinho Vanheusden are all still out injured.

Injured: Nicolo Rovella, Andrea Cambiaso, Zinho Vanheusden

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari

Cagliari will have a host of players missing for the game on Sunday. Matteo Lovato will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Nahitan Nandez, Kevin Strootman, Alberto Grassi, Adam Obert and Edoardo Goldaniga are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Nahitan Nandez, Kevin Strootman, Alberto Grassi, Adam Obert, Edoardo Goldaniga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Matteo Lovato

Genoa vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Salvatore Sirigu; Johan Vazquez, Leo Ostigard, Mattia Bani, Silvan Hefti; Pablo Galdames, Milan Badelj, Moerten Frendrup; Nadiem Amiri, Caleb Ekuban; Roberto Piccoli

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno; Andrea Carboni, Luca Ceppitelli, Giorgio Altare; Dalbert, Alessandro Deiola, Marko Rog, Razvan Marin, Raoul Bellanova; Keita Balde, Joao Pedro

Genoa vs Cagliari Prediction

Neither side have been in good form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Genoa 0-0 Cagliari

