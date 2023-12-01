Genoa vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Genoa will welcome Empoli to the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Serie A on Saturday.

Both teams suffered losses last week in their first game back since the international break. The hosts lost 2-1 to Frosinone in a close game, with Ilario Monterisi scoring the match-winner for Frosinone in the fourth minute of added time. Ruslan Malinovskyi had equalized for Genoa in the first half, just four minutes after Matías Soulé gave Frosinone the lead.

The visitors played out a seven-goal thriller against Sassuolo, suffering a 4-3 defeat. Francesco Caputo gave Empoli a good start, scoring in the fourth minute from the penalty spot. It was a close game and Domenico Berardi proved to be the hero for Sassuolo, scoring the match-winner in injury time.

The hosts fell to 15th place in the league table following their loss while the visitors dropped into the relegation zone and are in 18th place with 10 points from 13 games.

Genoa vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 36 times in all competitions thus far. These meetings have been contested closely between the two teams, with the hosts having a narrow 11-10 lead in wins and 15 games ending in draws.

They last met in the 2021-22 edition of Serie A, with both meetings ending in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven league meetings against the visitors, keeping four clean sheets.

Two of Empoli's three wins in Serie A this season have come in away games.

Genoa have lost just one of their last six home games across all competitions, registering four wins.

The visitors have the worst attacking record in Serie A, scoring just eight goals in 13 games. They also have the worst defensive record, conceding 25 goals in these games.

Genoa vs Empoli Prediction

The Grifone have lost two of their last three league games, with both defeats coming in away games. Three of their four wins in Serie A this season have come at home, so they'll look to leave a good account of themselves here. They are unbeaten in their last five home meetings against the visitors, keeping three clean sheets.

Head coach Alberto Gilardino remains without the services of Kevin Strootman, Albert Gudmundsson, and Mattia Bani through injuries while Mateo Retegui, Caleb Ekuban, and Filip Jagiełło face late fitness tests.

The Azzurri have lost three of their last four league games, conceding nine times while finding the back of the net five times. They have won two of their last three away games while keeping two clean sheets. They are winless in their last seven meetings against the hosts, failing to score four times, and might struggle here.

Tommaso Baldanzi is sidelined with an injury while Giuseppe Pezzella and Luca Belardinelli are long-term absentees for head coach Aurelio Andreazzoli.

Genoa play Lazio in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday and might rest key players here in favor of that crucial tie. With that in mind, they are likely to settle for a low-scoring draw in this match.

Prediction: Genoa 1-1 Empoli

Genoa vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Francesco Caputo to score or assist any time - Yes