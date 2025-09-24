Genoa vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25th 2025

Genoa and Empoli return to action in the Coppa Italia when they lock horns at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in the round of 32 on Thursday. Patrick Vieira’s men head into the midweek clash unbeaten in 11 straight games against the visitors since December 2014 and will be out to extend this dominant 11-year streak.
Genoa failed to get off and running in the new Serie A campaign as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium last Saturday.
Vieira’s side have failed to taste victory in their four La Liga matches, losing twice and claiming two draws while conceding four goals and scoring twice so far.
Genoa now turn their focus to the Coppa Italia, where they kicked off their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Serie C outfit Vicenza on August 15.
Meanwhile, Empoli were handed their heaviest defeat of the season on Sunday when they were battered 4-0 by Pescara in their Serie B clash at the Stadio Adriatico.
Since securing a 3-1 win over Padova in the league opener on August 23, Guido Pagliuca’s men have failed to taste victory in their subsequent three matches, losing twice and claiming one draw in that time.
Empoli, who were relegated from Serie A last season, kicked off their Coppa Italia clash with a nervy penalty-shootout victory over Reggiana at the Carlo Castellani Stadium on August 15.
Genoa vs Empoli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With eight wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Genoa hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Empoli have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.
- Genoa have failed to win five of their last six competitive home matches, losing four and claiming one draw since the third week of April.
- Empoli have managed just one win from their most recent nine away matches while losing six and claiming two draws since the start of March.
Genoa vs Empoli Prediction
While Empoli will be looking to find their feet and pick up a morale-boosting result on their return to the cup, they have their work cut out against an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their last 11 attempts.
That said, we predict Vieira’s men will make the most of their home advantage and come away with the desired result on Thursday.
Prediction: Genoa 2-0 Empoli
Genoa vs Empoli Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Genoa to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of their last 10 clashes)