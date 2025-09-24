Genoa vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25th 2025

Genoa and Empoli return to action in the Coppa Italia when they lock horns at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in the round of 32 on Thursday. Patrick Vieira’s men head into the midweek clash unbeaten in 11 straight games against the visitors since December 2014 and will be out to extend this dominant 11-year streak.

Ad

Genoa failed to get off and running in the new Serie A campaign as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium last Saturday.

Vieira’s side have failed to taste victory in their four La Liga matches, losing twice and claiming two draws while conceding four goals and scoring twice so far.

Genoa now turn their focus to the Coppa Italia, where they kicked off their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Serie C outfit Vicenza on August 15.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Empoli were handed their heaviest defeat of the season on Sunday when they were battered 4-0 by Pescara in their Serie B clash at the Stadio Adriatico.

Since securing a 3-1 win over Padova in the league opener on August 23, Guido Pagliuca’s men have failed to taste victory in their subsequent three matches, losing twice and claiming one draw in that time.

Empoli, who were relegated from Serie A last season, kicked off their Coppa Italia clash with a nervy penalty-shootout victory over Reggiana at the Carlo Castellani Stadium on August 15.

Ad

Genoa vs Empoli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Genoa hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Empoli have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Genoa have failed to win five of their last six competitive home matches, losing four and claiming one draw since the third week of April.

Empoli have managed just one win from their most recent nine away matches while losing six and claiming two draws since the start of March.

Ad

Genoa vs Empoli Prediction

While Empoli will be looking to find their feet and pick up a morale-boosting result on their return to the cup, they have their work cut out against an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their last 11 attempts.

That said, we predict Vieira’s men will make the most of their home advantage and come away with the desired result on Thursday.

Ad

Prediction: Genoa 2-0 Empoli

Genoa vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Genoa to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of their last 10 clashes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More