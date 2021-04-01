Genoa vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Serie A action resumes at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday as Genoa face Fiorentina in a round 29 clash.

The Grifone are 13th in the table, with La Viola only two points behind in 14th. Fiorentina are seven points clear of Cagliari in the relegation zone.

Genoa went into the international break on the back of two good results. They first drew 1-1 with mid-table Udinese before defeating relegation-threatened Parma 2-1 away from home.

Gianluca Scamacca scored a second-half brace to earn the Grifone their first win in six games.

Fiorentina were left reeling after Cesare Prandelli handed in a surprise resignation, with Beppe Iachini back in charge after being sacked earlier this season.

Prandelli oversaw a 4-1 win away to Benevento before witnessing La Viola throw away a 2-1 lead to lose 2-3 to AC Milan at home.

Genoa vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Seven of the last 10 games between Genoa and Fiorentina have ended up as draws. The Grifone managed the same in the reverse fixture earlier this season; a 1-1 draw at the Artemio Franchi.

Fiorentina's last win over Genoa came in the 2017-18 Serie A season, a 3-2 win away from home. Genoa also won the last time La Viola made the trip to the Luigi Ferraris, winning 2-1 in the 2018-19 season.

Genoa form guide in Serie A: W-D-L-D-L

Fiorentina form guide in Serie A: L-W-D-L-L

Genoa vs Fiorentina Team News

Genoa

Davide Ballardini must deal with Luca Pellegrini's absence through injury. With most of his forwards in action during the international break, the Genoa boss may opt for the younger legs of Gianluca Scamacca and Mattia Destro.

Injured: Luca Pellegrini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina

It's anyone's guess who Beppe Iachini will name in his starting XI. Igor and Aleksandr Kokorin are the only absentees through injury. However, Bartlomiej Dragowski's participation is in doubt.

Injured: Igor, Aleksandr Kokorin

Doubtful: Bartlomiej Dragowski

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin (GK); Andrea Masiello, Ivan Radovanovic, Domenico Criscito; Davide Zappacosta, Kevin Strootman, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Lennart Czyborra; Mattia Destro, Gianluca Scamacco

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski (GK); Nikola Milenkovic, German Pezzella, Lucas Martinez Quarta; Martin Caceres, Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Gaetano Castrovili, Cristiano Biraghi; Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

Genoa vs Fiorentina Prediction

Prandelli's departure could signal a downward spiral for Fiorentina, who climbed out of the relegation zone under his guidance. Genoa have looked impressive under Davide Ballardini, making them favorites for this game.

We expect this to be a high-scoring contest, with the Grifone coming out on top at the end.

Prediction: Genoa 3-2 Fiorentina