Genoa vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Genoa take on Fiorentina in an important fixture on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Genoa are in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have recovered after a slow start to their season. The home side edged Cagliari to a crucial 3-2 victory last weekend and will need a similar result from this match.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table and have been impressive this season. La Viola picked up a crucial victory against Atalanta in their previous game and will be confident going into this game.

Genoa vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Fiorentina have a good record against Genoa and have won 10 out of 31 matches played between the two teams. Genoa have managed five victories against Fiorentina and will need to step up to the plate on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in April this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Genoa form guide in the Serie A: W-L-L

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: W-W-L

Genoa vs Fiorentina Team News

Caicedo has joined Genoa

Genoa

Genoa has signed Felipe Caicedo from Lazio but the striker remains injured and has been ruled out for this match. Francesco Cassata is also struggling with his fitness and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Felipe Caicedo, Francesco Cassata

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina need to win this game

Fiorentina

Lorenzo Venuti remains the only injury concern for La Viola and will not be able to play a part in this match. Fiorentina are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Lorenzo Venuti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Domenico Criscito, Nikola Maksimovic, Davide Biraschi; Andrea Cambiaso, Stefano Sabelli, Nicolo Rovella, Abdoulaye Toure, Stefano Sturaro; Mattia Destro, Goran Pandev

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano; Cristiano Biraghi, Igor Julio, Nikola Milenkovic, Alvaro Odriozola; Lucas Torreira, Alfred Duncan, Giacomo Bonaventura; Riccardo Sottil, Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic

Genoa vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina have exceeded expectations so far this season and stunned Atalanta into submission last weekend. La Viola flattered to deceive last year and have a point to prove this season.

Genoa have also had their problems over the past year but have made impressive additions to their squad in recent weeks. Fiorentina are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Genoa 1-2 Fiorentina

