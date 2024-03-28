Genoa vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024 

Genoa will host Frosinone at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday (March 30) in Serie A.

The hosts drew goalless with Juventus last time out, defending deep to earn their first clean sheet against the Old Lady since 2019. Genoa are 12th in the league with 34 points from 29 games. They are 10 points above Frosinone in the first relegation spot.

Frosinone, meanwhile, are in danger of an immediate return to the second tier. They lost 3-2 to Lazio in their last game, taking an early lead before running out of steam.

Genoa vs Frosinone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 10th meeting between the two teams. Genoa lead Frosinone 5-2.

Genoa have won one of their last four games in the fixture.

Frosinone are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture and 14 across competitions.

Frosinone (60) have the worst defensive record in Serie A this season.

Genoa have conceded 36 goals this season, the fewest in the bottom half of the points table.

Genoa vs Frosinone Prediction

Genoa are on a three-game winless streak and have won one of their last seven games across competitions. They have, however, lost two of their last 11 home games.

Frosinone, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost six of their last seven league outings. They have lost all but one of their last seven road games and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Genoa 2-1 Frosinone

Genoa vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genoa

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of the visitors' last nine games.)