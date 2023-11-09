Genoa vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th November 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Genoa lock horns with Hellas Verona in an intriguing clash at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Friday.

Genoa vs Hellas Verona Preview

Hellas Verona are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The away side slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of Monza last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Genoa, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Cagliari in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Genoa vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Genoa have a good recent record against Hellas Verona and have won eight out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's four victories.

After a run of three defeats in four matches against Genoa in the Serie A, Hellas Verona are unbeaten in each of their last four such games in the competition.

Genoa are unbeaten in each of their last eight matches at home against Hellas Verona in the Serie A, with their previous such defeat coming in December 1989.

After a run of only three victories in 23 matches at home in the Serie A, Genoa have won two of their last three such games in the competition.

Hellas Verona have lost each of their last four matches in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since November 2022.

Genoa vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Hellas Verona are in poor form at the moment and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence in the Serie A. The away side has a good squad at its disposal and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

Genoa can pack a punch on their day but have also been fairly inconsistent over the course of their league campaign. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Genoa 1-1 Hellas Verona

Genoa vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Hellas Verona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Albert Gudmundsson to score - Yes