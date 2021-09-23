Genoa vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona lock horns with Genoa on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent over the past year and will want to win this match.

Hellas Verona are in 15th place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw with Salernitana last week and will need to step up in this game.

Genoa are in 16th place in the league table and have also struggled to hit their stride this year. The Genovese outfit held Bologna to a 2-2 draw last week and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Genoa vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

Genoa have a good record against Hellas Verona and have won eight out of 21 matches played between the two teams. Hellas Verona have managed three victories against Genoa and will need to prove a point in this match.

The previous meeting between the two Italian outfits took place in February this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Genoa form guide in the Serie A: D-L-W-L-L

Hellas Verona form guide in the Serie A: D-W-L-L-L

Genoa vs Hellas Verona Team News

Caicedo has joined Genoa

Genoa

Genoa has signed Felipe Caicedo from Lazio but the striker remains injured and has been ruled out for this match. Francesco Cassata is also struggling with his fitness and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Felipe Caicedo, Francesco Cassata

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Verona will face a tough test against Sassuolo

Hellas Verona

Kevin Lasagna is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Marco Faraoni is also carrying a niggle and is unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Kevin Lasagna

Doubtful: Marco Faraoni

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Domenico Criscito, Nikola Maksimovic, Davide Biraschi; Andrea Cambiaso, Stefano Sabelli, Nicolo Rovella, Abdoulaye Toure, Stefano Sturaro; Mattia Destro, Goran Pandev

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ivor Pandur; Giangiacomo Mangiani, Pawel Dawidowicz, Federico Ceccherini; Matteo Cancellieri, Darko Lazovic, Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze; Mattia Zaccagni, Antonin Barak, Nikola Kalinic

Genoa vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Hellas Verona have pulled off a few surprising results over the past year and could potentially trouble their opponents this weekend. The Gialloblu have suffered a slight slump in recent weeks and will want to step up in this match.

Genoa have also had their problems over the past year but have made impressive additions to their squad in recent weeks. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Genoa 2-2 Hellas Verona

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi