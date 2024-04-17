Genoa vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th April 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Genoa lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in an important encounter at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Friday.

Genoa vs Lazio Preview

Genoa are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Biancocelesti eased past Salernitana by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Genoa vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good recent record against Genoa and have won 16 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Genoa's 13 victories.

After a run of one draw and five defeats in six matches on the trot against Lazio in the Serie A, Genoa won their most recent game against the Biancocelesti in the competition.

After an unbeaten run of seven matches at home against Lazio in the Serie A, Genoa have lost three of their last five such games in the competition.

Genoa have picked up a total of 39 points from their 32 matches in the Serie A so far this season - their highest points tally at this stage of the competition since their 2007-08 campaign.

Genoa have played out five draws in their last nine matches at home in the Serie A - the highest such tally in the competition since December last year.

Genoa vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have blown hot and cold so far this season and will need to work hard to fight their way back into the top six. The likes of Ciro Immobile and Felipe Anderson are experienced campaigners and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Genoa have made their mark this season but will be up against a strong side this week. Lazio are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Genoa 1-3 Lazio

Genoa vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Felipe Anderson to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback