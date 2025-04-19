Genoa vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2025

Genoa will entertain Lazio at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A on Monday. The hosts are 12th in the standings with 39 points, just one fewer than 10th-placed Torino. The Biancocelesti have fared much better and are sixth in the standings with 56 points.

The Grifone are unbeaten in their two league games in April, while keeping clean sheets. They played Verona last week and were held to a goalless draw.

The visitors have won just one of their last five league games, playing three draws. They met local rivals Roma in their previous league outing and played a 1-1 draw. Alessio Romagnoli scored in the 47th minute, and Matías Soulé equalized in the 69th minute.

They played Bodø/Glimt in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday and overturned a two-goal deficit, as the score ended 3-3 on aggregate. However, they came up short in the penalty shootout, losing 3-2.

Genoa vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 137 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 52 wins. The Grifone are not far behind with 49 wins, and 36 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered 1-0 away wins last season, and Biancocelesti won the reverse fixture 3-0 in October.

Genoa are unbeaten at home in Serie A in 2025, recording five wins in six games.

Lazio have won six of their last seven meetings against the hosts.

The Grifone have drawn 12 league games thus far, with only Parma and Torino (13 each), and Juventus (14) drawing more times in Serie A this season.

The visitors have scored one goal apiece in four of their last five Serie A games.

Genoa vs Lazio Prediction

The Grifone have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last six league games. They have seen under 2.5 goals in eight of their last nine games, keeping three clean sheets and failing to score in three games during that period.

Ruslan Malinovskyi was injured in training earlier this week and will miss this match. Morten Frendrup is back from a suspension, while Hugo Cuenca and Maxwel Cornet remain sidelined with injuries. Mattia Bani is closing in on full recovery and faces a late fitness test.

Aquile returned to winning ways after two games on Thursday and will look to continue that form here. They have lost just one of their last six away games in Serie A while recording four wins and keeping three clean sheets.

Gustav Isaksen was booked last week and will serve a suspension here. Nuno Tavares is back in full training, so Patric remains the only confirmed absentee for the visitors.

Genoa have a good home record in 2025, though they are winless in their last four home meetings against Lazio, suffering three defeats. With that in mind and considering the visitors' recent struggles, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Genoa 1-1 Lazio

Genoa vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

