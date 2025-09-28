Genoa vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | September 29th 2025

Genoa and Lazio bring round five of Italian Serie A to an end when they lock horns at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Monday. Maurizio Sarri’s men head into the game on a run of four consecutive victories over the hosts and will be looking to extend this impressive two-year streak.

Genoa turned in a dominant team display on Thursday when they picked up a 3-1 victory over Empoli in their Coppa Italia round-of-32 clash at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

This was a much-needed result for Patrick Vieira’s side, who now return to action in Serie A, where they have failed to win their opening four matches, losing twice and claiming two draws so far.

Genoa have picked up just two points from the first 12 available to sit 18th in the Serie A standings, one point and two places behind Monday’s visitors.

Lazio, on the other hand, were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against bitter rivals AS Roma in the Derby Della Capitale last Sunday.

Sarri’s side have lost three of their four Serie A matches this season, with a 4-0 home victory over Hellas Verona on August 31 being the exception.

Lazio will now head into Monday’s game looking to find their feet and avoid losing each of the first three Serie A away matches of the season since the 1969-70 campaign.

Genoa vs Lazio Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 37 meetings between the sides, Lazio boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Genoa have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Lazio have failed to win six of their last seven Serie A matches, losing four and claiming two draws since the second week of May.

Genoa are on a run of five consecutive Serie A home games without a win, losing four and picking up one draw since April’s 1-0 victory over Udinese.

Genoa vs Lazio Prediction

The last 10 meetings between Genoa and Lazio have seen a combined 34 goals scored and we anticipate another action-packed contest as both sides look to find form in the league. Lazio boast a superior squad on paper and we predict they will see off Vieira’s men, who have struggled to impose themselves on home turf.

Prediction: Genoa 1-2 Lazio

Genoa vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: First to score - Lazio (The visitors have opened the scoring in eight of their last 10 games against Genoa)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than 11 goals in five of the last six clashes between the two teams)

