Genoa vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Lazio travel to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris for their first Serie A match of 2021 to face relegation-battling Genoa.

Having lost form in the post-lockdown period last season, Lazio have continued in the same vein in the 2020-21 campaign.

With just six victories and five losses from 14 games so far, the Eagles are eighth in the standings, a massive 13 points off the frontrunners Milan.

The poor run has put their Champions League hopes in jeopardy while manager Simone Inzaghi is walking a tight rope.

Luckily for them, their next opponents are worse off in terms of their position in the table. Genoa are battling relegation once again after picking up only 10 points from 14 games.

However, the Grifone ended 2020 on a positive note, beating fellow strugglers Spezia on the road. That was only their second win of the competition, and the first since the opening day.

Genoa vs Lazio Head-To-Head

Despite the contrasting fortunes of the sides this season, their head-to-head record is virtually even. Lazio have earned 12 wins while Genoa have won this fixture 11 times.

Interestingly, only four out of 27 fixtures have ended all square.

Advertisement

Last season, the Biancocelesti completed the 'league double' over the Genoa outfit with a 7-2 aggregate score.

Genoa Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-W

Lazio Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L

Genoa vs Lazio Team News

Genoa

Genoa have a lengthy injury list with Francesco Cassata, Davide Biraschi, Vittorio Parigini, Federico Marchetti, and Stefano Sturaro all out injured. In some good news for Genoa, centre-back Christian Zapata has returned to training and will be pushing for a starting berth.

Injured: Francesco Cassata, Davide Biraschi, Vittorio Parigini, Federico Marchetti, and Stefano Sturaro

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Advertisement

Lazio

Mohamed Fares, Joaquin Correa, and Marco Parolo sustained injuries last month and will not return for the upcoming clash. Senad Lulic and Silvio Proto are long-term absentees.

Injured: Mohamed Fares, Joaquin Correa, and Marco Parolo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Genoa vs Lazio Predicted XI

Genoa (3-5-2): Mattia Perin; Andrea Masiello, Mattia Bani, Domenico Criscito; Paolo Ghiglione, Valon Behrami, Milan Badelj, Lukas Lerager, Lennart Czyborra; Goran Pandev, Mattia Destro.

Lazio (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Patric, Luiz Felipe, Stefan Radu; Manuel Lazzari, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Gonzalo Escalante, Luis Alberto, Adam Marusic; Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa.

Genoa vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio might not be in top form this season, but they have enough in the tank to comfortably see off Genoa and earn three points.

Prediction: Genoa 1-3 Lazio