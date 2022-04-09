Genoa vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Genoa lock horns with Lazio on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Lazio are in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have recovered from a slow start to their campaign. The Biancocelesti edged Sassuolo to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Genoa, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves this year. The Genovese outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat against Hellas Verona last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Genoa vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio have a good record against Genoa and have won 14 out of 30 matches played between the two teams. Genoa have managed 11 victories against Lazio and can potentially trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in December last year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Lazio. Genoa were poor on the day and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Genoa form guide in the Serie A: L-W-D-D-D

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-L-W-W-L

Genoa vs Lazio Team News

Genoa need to win this game

Genoa

Caleb Ekuban, Zinho Vanheusden, Yayah Kallon, and Andrea Cambiaso are injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Leo Oestigard has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection.

Injured: Caleb Ekuban, Zinho Vanheusden, Yayah Kallon, Andrea Cambiaso, Lennart Czyborra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio need to step up in this game

Lazio

Adam Marusic has returned to the squad and will be available for selection this week. Stefan Radu, Pedro, and Luiz Felipe are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Stefan Radu, Pedro, Luis Alberto, Luiz Felipe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genoa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Salvatore Sirigu; Leo Oestigard, Nikola Maksimovic, Johan Vasquez, Silvan Hefti; Stefano Sturaro, Milan Badelj; Filippo Melegoni, Manolo Portanova, Albert Gudmundsson; Mattia Destro

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Strakosha; Adam Marusic, Patric, Francesco Acerbi, Manuel Lazzari; Toma Basic, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic; Felipe Anderson, Mattia Zaccagni, Ciro Immobile

Genoa vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have stepped up admirably in recent weeks and have an outside chance of finishing in the top four this season. The Biancocelesti have managed nine points in their last four games and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Genoa are currently engaged in a relegation battle and will need an upturn in form to survive in the Serie A. Lazio are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Genoa 1-3 Lazio

