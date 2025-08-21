Genoa vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Genoa will host Lecce at the Luigi Ferrari on Saturday in the opening round of the 2025-26 Italian Serie A campaign. Both teams will be keen to get their season off to a good start after underwhelming finishes in the last campaign.

Ad

Genoa won three and drew one of their four preseason games before picking up a convincing 3-0 win over Serie C side L.R. Vicenza in the Coppa Italia last week to open the new season. The Old Fool struggled to pick up consistent results for most of last season and ended up finishing in 13th place. They will be hoping to make significant improvements this season.

Lecce picked up a 2-0 win over Serie B outfit Juve Stabia in the round of 64 of the Coppa Italia last Friday after putting together a decent preseason campaign with two wins and a draw from four friendlies. The Wolves narrowly avoided relegation last season, having only picked up eight wins from 38 games, and will go into the new league campaign aiming for a mid-table finish.

Ad

Trending

Genoa vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 42 previous occasions going into Saturday's game. Genoa have won 18 of those matches, and 12 have ended in draws, while Lecce have won the remaining 12.

The hosts have won three and drawn one of the last five editions of this fixture while scoring six goals across those games.

Lecce have won just one game against Genoa since the 2006-07 Serie B season.

Genoa are without a clean sheet in their last six league outings.

The visitors finished last season with the worst offensive record in the Italian top flight, having only scored 27 goals across 38 games.

Ad

Genoa vs Lecce Prediction

Il Grifone are favorites going into the weekend clash, but will need to be at their very best to avoid any surprises and secure all three points on the opening day.

The Giallorossi will fancy their chances of getting a result on the road and will likely be satisfied with a point, but could ultimately see defeat here.

Prediction: Genoa 2-1 Lecce

Genoa vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genoa to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Seven of the hosts' last nine games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More