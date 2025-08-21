Genoa vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Genoa will host Lecce at the Luigi Ferrari on Saturday in the opening round of the 2025-26 Italian Serie A campaign. Both teams will be keen to get their season off to a good start after underwhelming finishes in the last campaign.
Genoa won three and drew one of their four preseason games before picking up a convincing 3-0 win over Serie C side L.R. Vicenza in the Coppa Italia last week to open the new season. The Old Fool struggled to pick up consistent results for most of last season and ended up finishing in 13th place. They will be hoping to make significant improvements this season.
Lecce picked up a 2-0 win over Serie B outfit Juve Stabia in the round of 64 of the Coppa Italia last Friday after putting together a decent preseason campaign with two wins and a draw from four friendlies. The Wolves narrowly avoided relegation last season, having only picked up eight wins from 38 games, and will go into the new league campaign aiming for a mid-table finish.
Genoa vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 42 previous occasions going into Saturday's game. Genoa have won 18 of those matches, and 12 have ended in draws, while Lecce have won the remaining 12.
- The hosts have won three and drawn one of the last five editions of this fixture while scoring six goals across those games.
- Lecce have won just one game against Genoa since the 2006-07 Serie B season.
- Genoa are without a clean sheet in their last six league outings.
- The visitors finished last season with the worst offensive record in the Italian top flight, having only scored 27 goals across 38 games.
Genoa vs Lecce Prediction
Il Grifone are favorites going into the weekend clash, but will need to be at their very best to avoid any surprises and secure all three points on the opening day.
The Giallorossi will fancy their chances of getting a result on the road and will likely be satisfied with a point, but could ultimately see defeat here.
Prediction: Genoa 2-1 Lecce
Genoa vs Lecce Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Genoa to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Seven of the hosts' last nine games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)