Genoa vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Genoa and Lecce go head-to-head at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides head into the weekend in contrasting form, with Roberto D'Aversa’s men failing to win their last five outings since mid-December.

Genoa continued their surge into the top half of the table as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Salernitana at the Stadio Arechi last Sunday.

Alberto Gilardino’s side have now gone six consecutive games without defeat, claiming two wins and four draws since a 1-0 loss against Monza on December 10.

With 25 points from 21 matches, Genoa are currently 11th in the Serie A table, level on points with 12th-placed Monza.

Lecce, on the other hand, were left empty handed once again as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Juventus last Sunday.

D'Aversa’s side have now gone five straight matches without a win — losing four and claiming one draw — and have won just one of their last 17 games in all competitions since September.

Lecce have lost eight of their 21 league matches so far while claiming four wins and nine draws to collect 21 points and sit 14th in the table, just four points above the relegation zone.

Genoa vs Lecce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides, Genoa boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Lecce have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

D'Aversa’s men have failed to win their last six visits to the Luigi Ferraris Stadium, losing five and claiming one draw since May 2009.

Genoa are unbeaten in seven consecutive home matches across all competitions, picking up three wins and four draws since October’s 1-0 loss to AC Milan.

Lecce are one of just three sides yet to taste victory away from home in Serie A, having picked up five draws and lost five of their 10 away matches so far.

Genoa vs Lecce Prediction

Genoa have put together a solid run of form in recent weeks and will be looking to pick up where they left off against Salernitana.

We predict Gilardino’s men will come out on top in front of their home supporters and heap more misery on the floundering visitors.

Prediction: Genoa 2-1 Lecce

Genoa vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Genoa to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes)