Genoa vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2025

Genoa will welcome Lecce to the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris in Serie A on Friday. The 12th-placed hosts have 32 points from 28 league games, seven more than the 17th-placed visitors.

Il Grifone have seen a drop in form recently, winning just one of their last six league games. Their last two games have ended in draws, including a 1-1 away draw at Cagliari last week. Nicolas Viola broke the deadlock in the 18th minute for Cagliari and Maxwel Cornet leveled the score in the second half.

I Salentini are winless in their last five league games, suffering three consecutive defeats. They hosted AC Milan last week and fell to a 3-2 loss. Nikola Krstović's brace helped them take a two-goal lead, but Christian Pulisic bagged an eight-minute brace late in the game to help Milan register a comeback win.

Genoa vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 41 times across all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 17 wins. The Salentini are not far behind with 12 wins and 12 games have ended in draws.

Six of the last eight meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

I Salentini have registered just one win in their last 14 meetings against the hosts, with that triumph coming at home last season.

Genoa have enjoyed an unbeaten home record in 2025, winning three of their four games.

Lecce have won just two of their 10 games in 2025, with both wins registered in away games.

The visitors have the worst goalscoring record in Serie A this season, scoring 20 goals in 28 games, six fewer than the Grifone.

I Rossoblù have lost just one of their last eight Serie A home games and have kept four clean sheets in that period.

Genoa vs Lecce Prediction

Il Grifone have won just one of their last five league games, with three ending in draws. They have seen under 2.5 goals in these games as well. They are unbeaten in their nine home meetings against Lecce in the 21st century, recording seven wins.

Patrick Vieira has a lengthy absentee list for this match as Vitinha, Junior Messias, Mattia Bani, Jeff Ekhator, Mario Balotelli, and Caleb Ekuban are sidelined with injuries. Maxwel Cornet was injured last week and is likely to return after the international break.

The Salentini suffered their third consecutive loss in Serie A last week and will look to bounce back here. They managed to score after four games and will look to continue their goalscoring run. They have won just one of their last 14 meetings against the hosts, while suffering nine losses and might struggle here.

Filip Marchwiński is a long-term absentee for the visitors and Marco Sala also did not train earlier this week and is a doubt.

While both teams have struggled for form recently, considering the Grifone's unbeaten home run in 2025, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Genoa 2-1 Lecce

Genoa vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Genoa to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

