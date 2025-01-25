Genoa vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2025

Genoa will invite last-placed Monza to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A on Monday. The hosts have five wins in 21 league games and are in 12th place in the league table. The Brianzoli have won just two of their 21 games and are at the bottom of the standings with 13 points, 10 fewer than the Rossoblù.

The hosts saw their unbeaten streak ended after three games in their previous outing as they fell to a 3-1 away loss to Roma. Patrizio Masini had equalized in the 33rd minute but the capital club bagged two goals in the second half to register a home win.

The visitors have endured a poor run of form, losing seven of their last eight games in all competitions. After a 2-1 home win over Fiorentina earlier this month, they suffered a 3-1 away loss to Bologna in their previous outing. Daniel Maldini broke the deadlock in the fourth minute but Bologna put in a strong performance to register a comeback win.

Genoa vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 57 times in all competitions. The hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 32 wins. The Brianzoli have got the better of their southern rivals seven times and 18 games have ended in draws.

The visitors secured a league double over Il Grifone last season, with a 4-2 win on aggregate.

Genoa have won just one of their 11 home games in Serie A this season, with that win being registered against Parma earlier this month.

Monza have lost their last four away games, conceding 11 goals while scoring thrice.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with both teams keeping two clean sheets.

Only 17th-placed Lecce have scored fewer goals (15) than the hosts (18) in Serie A this season.

Genoa vs Monza Prediction

Il Grifone have lost two of their last 11 league games, with one of the losses being registered at home. They have lost just two of their 29 home games in this fixture and their 3-2 loss last season was their first Serie A home loss against the visitors.

Patrick Vieira welcomed Milan Badelj and Vitinha back to training last week and the duo are in contention to start here. Ruslan Malinovskyi, Honest Ahanor, and Mattia Bani remain sidelined with injuries while Junior Messias faces a late fitness test.

The Brianzoli are winless in 28 of their last 30 Serie A games while suffering 18 losses. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in their last five away games.

Luca Caldirola, Matteo Pessina, Alessio Cragno, Roberto Gagliardini, Samuele Birindelli, and Pablo Marí remain sidelined with injuries while Dany Mota faces a late fitness test. Kacper Urbański has joined on loan from Bologna and might start from the bench.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, they will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Genoa 1-1 Monza

Genoa vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

