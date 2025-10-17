Genoa vs Parma Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2025

Genoa will be out to secure their first Serie A win of the season when they play host to Parma at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Sunday. Carlos Cuesta’s men, meanwhile, will head into the weekend looking to end their run of three straight league defeats against the home side since March 2021.

Genoa were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona just before the international break.

Patrick Vieira’s side have lost three Serie A games on the trot and are without a win in their last six league matches, losing four and claiming two draws so far.

Genoa have managed just two points from a possible 18 this season and sit bottom but one in the standings, level on points with last-placed Pisa.

As for Parma, they were sent crashing down to earth just before the international break as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Lecce at the Ennio Tardini Stadium.

Before that, Cuesta’s men secured a penalty-shootout victory over Spezia in the Coppa Italia round of 32 on September 24, five days before securing their first league win of the campaign when they beat Torino 2-1 on home turf.

Parma have picked up just five points from their six Serie A matches so far to sit 14th in the league table, level on points with Lecce and Torino.

Genoa vs Parma Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Genoa hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won nine of the previous 24 meetings between the two teams.

Parma have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Parma have failed to win 13 of their 14 away matches in the league this year, losing seven and claiming six draws so far.

Genoa vs Parma Prediction

The last eight meetings between Genoa and Parma have seen a combined 27 goals and another action-packed contest is on the cards this weekend.

Both sides are evenly matched on paper, and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Prediction: Genoa 2-2 Parma

Genoa vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Genoa's last five outings)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of the hosts' last five matches)

