Genoa vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Stadio Luigi Ferraris plays host to a battle of Serie A strugglers as Genoa host Parma in a round nine fixture on Monday.

Il Grifone are 19th in the table with five points, while the visitors are just a point ahead in 17th place.

Genoa's terrible run of six games without a win in Serie A was extended to seven as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Udinese last weekend. In some late drama, Gianluca Scamacca's equalizer was ruled out and Mattia Perin was sent off.

There was some cheer in the Coppa Italia though, as Genoa defeated city rivals Sampdoria 3-1, with Scamacca grabbing a brace. That cheer was tempered as Genoa announced the shock sacking of Director of Sport Daniele Faggiano, who was appointed just a few months ago.

Parma bounced back from their 3-0 hammering at the hands of Roma on the weekend by progressing to the round of 16 in the Coppa Italia.

I Crociati were thankful for Juan Brunetta's brace as they defeated lower league Cosenza 2-1 and booked an away clash against Lazio in the next round.

Genoa vs Parma Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Genoa have won three of the last 10 games against the weekend's opponents. Parma have racked up four wins - all of which have come in the four most recent games. Genoa last defeated Parma in 2015.

Parma did the double over their opponents last season, hammering them 5-1 at home before a 4-1 win at the Stadio Luigi Ferrraris in June this year.

Genoa form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Parma form guide: W-D-D-L-W

Genoa vs Parma Team News

Genoa

⚽️ Chiusa la parentesi di #CoppaItalia con la vittoria in rimonta nel derby, il Genoa è tornato ad allenarsi al #CentroSignorini ➡️ https://t.co/2CvcCHewsR pic.twitter.com/LVkq22JqHd — Genoa CFC (@GenoaCFC) November 27, 2020

Genoa boss Rolando Maran will have to make do without Mattia Perin after his red card. Federico Marchetti is expected to deputize in goal. Davide Biraschi picked up a shoulder problem and joins fellow defender Domenico Criscito on the sidelines.

Christian Zapata should come in at the back, while Scamacca and Goran Pandev will resume their partnership up front.

Injured: Marko Pjaca, Francesco Cassata, Davide Zappacosta, Davide Biraschi, Domenico Criscito

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mattia Perin

Parma

Advertisement

Hernani, Lautaro Valenti and Giuseppe Pezzella have joined Andrea Dini and Valentin Mihaila in the infirmary, although only Hernani and Pezzella were featuring in the first XI with any regularity.

Wylan Cyprien should replace Hernani in midfield, while Gervinho and Roberto Inglese resume their partnership in Fabio Liverani's attack.

Injured: Andrea Dini, Valentin Mihaila, Hernani, Lautaro Valenti, Giuseppe Pezzella

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Parma Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin (GK), Christian Zapata, Mattia Bani, Andrea Masiello; Miha Zajc, Nicolo Rovella, Milan Badelj, Stefano Sturaro, Luca Pelligrini; Goran Pandev, Gianluca Scamacca

Parma Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luigi Sepe (GK); Simone Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Yordan Osorio; Alberto Grassi, Juraj Kucka, Wylan Cyprien, Jasmin Kurtic, Riccardo Gagliolo; Gervinho, Roberto Inglese

Genoa vs Parma Prediction

Both teams have had a solitary win this season, but Parma can claim to have had the more impressive results. They managed to earn points against Inter Milan and Fiorentina. The Crociati also have recent history on their side against Genoa, and will be confident of recording an away win.

Gervinho and Inglese are a handful for any defence on their day, but Scamacca's goalscoring form simply cannot be ignored. We can expect a high-scoring game, with Parma edging it by the odd goal.

Prediction: Genoa 2-3 Parma