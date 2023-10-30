Genoa vs Reggiana Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1, 2023

Genoa and Reggiana trade tackles in the second round of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday (November 1st).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 win over Salernitana in Serie A on Friday. Albert Gudmundsson's 35th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Reggiana, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched FeralpiSalo 3-0 away in Serie B. Janis Antiste, Luca Cigarini and Edoardo Pieregnolo found the back of the net to inspire the rout.

I Granata booked their spot at this stage with a 2-1 win at Serie A side Monza in the last round. Cagliari, meanwhile, needed extra time to beat Palermo 2-1. The winner of this tie face Lazio in the Round of 16 in December.

Genoa vs Reggiana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Gena have 22 wins and 10 losses in their last 46 games against Reggiana

This will be their first meeting in 24 years. Their last clash was in February 1999, when Genoa claimed a 3-1 away win in Serie B.

Four of Reggiana's last five games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Reggiana have lost just one of their last eight games, winning three.

Four of Genoa's last six games have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one team fail to score.

Seven of Genoa's last eight games have produced less than nine corners.

Genoa vs Reggiana Prediction

Genoa ended a three-game winless streak over the weekend with a victory over Salernitana as they turn their attention to the cup. Il Grifone are aiming to make the Round of 16 for the fifth straight season.

Reggiana lie in their path. Alessandro Nesta's side have had a decent start to life in Serie B following their promotion last term. They will be unfazed at the prospect of facing Serie A opposition in the cup, having eliminated a top-flight team in the last round.

However, expect Genoa to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Genoa 1-0 Reggiana

Genoa vs Reggiana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genoa to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Under 8.5 corners