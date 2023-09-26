Genoa vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2023

Genoa will welcome Roma to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A on Thursday.

The hosts are winless in their last three league outings, suffering two defeats in that period. In their previous outing, they fell to a 1-0 away loss at Lecce on Saturday. Aarón Caricol was sent off after picking up two yellow cards within the first 36 minutes and Lecce made the most of their numerical advantage to score the winning goal in the 83rd minute.

The visitors have seen an upturn in form recently and are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions after suffering two defeats in a row. They were held to a 1-1 away draw at Torino on Sunday, with Romelu Lukaku's 68th-minute goal canceled out by Duvan Zapata's 85th-minute strike.

With just one win in five games, both teams are in the bottom half of the league table. The visitors are in 13th place with five points, just one more than the 16th-placed hosts.

Genoa vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 122 times in all competitions since 1929. As expected, the capital club have dominated proceedings against the hosts with 59 wins. The hosts have 37 wins to their name and 26 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 17 meetings against the hosts, recording 13 wins.

The last four meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals as the hosts have failed to score in these games.

Genoa are winless in 34 of their last 38 Serie A games.

Roma have won their last three away games against the hosts, scoring eight goals while conceding just twice.

Interestingly, the visitors have the second-best attacking record in Serie A this season, though, just two of the 12 goals have come in their away games.

Genoa vs Roma Prediction

Il Grifone have failed to score in two of their last three league outings. At home, they are winless in their last three games and might struggle here. There are no fresh injury concerns for them as Alessandro Vogliacco remains sidelined with a muscle injury.

Aarón Caricol, who has started in all five games, will be suspended for the match after picking up a red card last time around. Junior Messias will undergo a late fitness test as he looks to make his debut for the club.

Jose Mourinho remains without the services of Renato Sanches, Tammy Abraham, and Marash Kumbulla on account of injuries. Chris Smalling is a doubt while Lorenzo Pellegrini is expected to mark his return in this match. Houssem Aouar is also in contention to start after being rested against Torino.

The Giallorossi have just one win in their last 11 away games in Serie A, which is a cause for concern. Nonetheless, considering their dominance against the hosts in recent meetings, we back them to record a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Genoa 0-2 Roma

Genoa vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score or assist any time - Yes