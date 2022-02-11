Genoa vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Genoa and Salernitana meet at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris in an important fixture in the race to avoid relegation on Sunday.

The hosts are 19th in the Serie A standings while the visiting side have not been able to climb above the 20th place in the league. Genoa played out their second consecutive goalless draw last week, as they frustrated Roma in their previous outing.

Salernitana played out a 2-2 draw at home against Spezia, with Simone Verdi's first-half brace undone by two penalty goals by the visiting side.

Genoa vs Salernitana Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 32 times across all competitions. They have been closely matched in this fixture, with Genoa securing 13 wins while the visiting side are not far behind with 12 wins.

The spoils have been shared seven times between the two rivals. This will be the third encounter between the two sides this season, with their first meeting in Serie A ending in a 1-0 win for the visitors while Genoa returned the favor in their Coppa Italia second round fixture with the same scoreline.

Genoa form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-L

Salernitana form guide (Serie A): D-L-L-W-L

Genoa vs Salernitana Team News

Genoa

Mattia Bani was injured in the game against Roma and will sit this one out. Paolo Ghiglione and Domenico Criscito continue to be on the sidelines with injuries, while Leo Østigard will serve a one-game suspension here following his red card in the game against Roma.

Injured: Paolo Ghiglione, Domenico Criscito, Mattia Bani

Suspended: Leo Østigard

Salernitana

Mamadou Coulibaly, Matteo Ruggeri and Frédéric Veseli missed the game against Spezia and are expected to be sidelined here as well. Andrea Schiavone trained separately from the group and his involvement here remains doubtful.

Injured: Matteo Ruggeri, Mamadou Coulibaly, Frédéric Veseli

Doubtful: Andrea Schiavone

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Salernitana Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Silvan Hefti, Andrea Masiello, Zinho Vanheusden, Johan Vásquez; Manolo Portanova, Milan Badelj, Stefano Sturaro; Caleb Ekuban, Mattia Destro, Kelvin Yeboah

Salernitana Predicted XI (3-5-2): Vid Belec (GK); Radu Drăgușin, Andrei Moțoc, Federico Fazio; Pasquale Mazzocchi, Ivan Radovanović, Lassana Coulibaly, Grigoris Kastanos, Luca Ranieri; Franck Ribéry, Simone Verdi

Genoa vs Salernitana Prediction

Genoa are winless at home in Serie A this season while two of Salernitana's three wins have come in their travels. Genoa have scored just once in their last six home games, so they might struggle here.

Salernitana have the worst attacking and defending stats in the league but have scored five goals in their last three league fixtures. With that in mind, a win for the visiting side seems to be on the cards here.

Prediction: Genoa 1-2 Salernitana

