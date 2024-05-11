Genoa vs Sassuolo Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Serie A 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Genoa take on a struggling Sassuolo outfit at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Genoa are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have punched above their weight this season. The home side held AC Milan to an admirable 3-3 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table and have been in poor form over the past year. The Neroverdi stunned Inter Milan with a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Genoa vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

Sassuolo have a slight edge over Genoa and have won eight out of the 19 matches between the two teams. Genoa have managed six victories against Sassuolo and will look to close the gap this weekend.

Genoa form guide: D-W-L-D-W

Sassuolo form guide: W-L-L-D-D

Genoa vs Sassuolo Team News

Genoa

Junior Messias, Mattia Bani, Vitinha, and Ruslan Mallinovskyi are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Albert Gudmundsson has recovered from his illness and will be available for selection.

Injured: Junior Messias, Mattia Bani, Vitinha, Ruslan Mallinovskyi, Alan Matturro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sassuolo

Sassuolo's attack has been severely dented by injuries to Domenico Berardi and Samu Castillejo. Gregoire Defrel is also struggling with his fitness and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Domenico Berardi, Samu Castillejo, Gregoire Defrel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Martinez; Vogliacco, De Winter, Vasquez; Sabelli, Frendrup, Badelj, Martin; Gudmundsson, Retegui, Ekuban

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Consigli; Erlic, Kumbulla, Ferrari; Toljan, Henrique, Lipani, Thorstvedt, Doig; Lauriente, Pinamonti

Genoa vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sassuolo have a depleted squad and will need to play out of their skins to avoid relegation. Andrea Pinamonti can make an impact on his day and will need to be at his best this weekend.

Genoa have exceeded expectations so far this season and will look to conclude their campaign on a positive note. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Genoa 1-1 Sassuolo